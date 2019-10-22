Drug haul worth Rs2.74 billion seized in Jiwani raid

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy, Customs and Maritime Security Agency in a joint operation seized 170 kilograms of synthetic heroin and 100 kilograms of crystal meth in Jiwani, Balochistan.

In a statement issued today, the Pakistan Navy’s spokesperson said drugs were captured from a boat named Al-Qambar.

The spokesperson said the value of the recovered drugs is estimated at Rs2.74 billion.

Earlier, on Oct 18, the Pakistan Coast Guards had seized a drug haul worth over Rs373 million and arrested two women.

According to a spokesperson for the Coast Guards, a passenger bus coming from Quetta was intercepted at the Naka Khari check-post.

Upon search of the luggage of the two women passengers, four kilograms of heroin, two kilograms of crystal meth and two kilograms of high-end hashish were recovered, he said.

The spokesperson said the seized drugs’ value was estimated at Rs373.46 in the global market.

Following the seizure, the women were arrested and a probe into the matter launched, he added.

Comments

comments