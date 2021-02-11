Member of inter-provincial drug peddlers’ gang rounded up in Karachi

KARACHI: The police officials of Karachi’s Shah Latif Town have arrested a member of an inter-provincial gang of drug peddlers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the accused was doing listed in the most wanted drug peddlers’ list. The police recovered 1.5 kg of hashish, pistol, 24 founds and a cell phone from the custody of the accused.

The accused has confessed to his crime of supplying contraband items in Karachi, the police said. Further investigation from the accused was underway.

Last year in the month of December, the officials claimed to arrest ‘two university students’ and a rickshaw driver for allegedly supplying drugs in Karachi.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East had told media that two varsity students and a rickshaw driver had been arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Karachi. The raiding officials also recovered more than two kilograms of drugs from their possession, he had added.

