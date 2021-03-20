Drug smuggling case: Court defers indictment of Rana Sanaullah again

LAHORE: The anti-narcotics court has deferred the indictment of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah again in drug smuggling case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

An anti-narcotics court in Lahore conducted the hearing of drug smuggling case against PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah. The accused politician and his lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar have also appeared in the hearing.

The indictment of Sanaullah was deferred by the court till April 3.

The lawyer told the court that the co-accused was having symptoms of coronavirus, hence he does not appear before the court. The judge questioned the coronavirus report of the co-accused.

The lawyer responded that the patient is in an isolation ward and his report has not been issued yet.

Read: Anti-narcotics court grants exemption to Sanaullah in drugs recovery case

The judge remarked that the court is giving one week for the submission of the coronavirus test report.

Tarar sought more time for the next hearing. The judge remarked that Rana Sanaullah gave statements before the camera for slow proceedings in the case. Azam Nazir Tarar said that nobody will say something like this as he has now arrived here.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till April 3.

Rana Sanaullah had been arrested last year in July by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. The ANF had claimed that 15 kilograms of drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. He was released on bail on Dec 26.

His name was also put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the drug recovery case.

Comments

comments