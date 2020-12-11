Drug smuggling bid foiled at Islamabad airport, two women held

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel have arrested two women at Islamabad International Airport for allegedly smuggling drugs to a foreign country, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ANF officials conducted a raid on a tip-off at Islamabad airport and foiled the bid to smuggle a huge quantity of contraband medicines to a foreign country besides arresting two women.

Nine packets packed with the contraband medicines weighed over 8.5 kilograms were recovered from the luggage of the passengers departing for Jeddah. A case has been registered against the women.

According to ANF spokesperson, the arrested women are identified as Shabana and Shazia. Further investigation is underway after registration of case against them, the spokesperson added.

Comments

comments