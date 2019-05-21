Drugs concealed in trousers seized from Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) discover drugs concealed in trousers from Bacha Khan Airport, ARY News reported.

An attempt to smuggle drugs from Pakistan to Doha, Qatar was quashed by ANF when a contingent of trousers meant for export was seized from the cargo terminal.

The drugs were expertly hidden in the inner linings of the trousers and were stitched into the clothing, the parcel was sent by a textile company in Hangu and was Doha bound.

An F.I.R was registered against M.T.F trading company which was responsible for sending the cargo.

Further investigations into the matter have been initiated by authorities.

Comments

comments