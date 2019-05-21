Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Drugs concealed in trousers seized from Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) discover drugs concealed in trousers from Bacha Khan Airport, ARY News reported.

An attempt to smuggle drugs from Pakistan to Doha, Qatar was quashed by ANF when a contingent of trousers meant for export was seized from the cargo terminal.

The drugs were expertly hidden in the inner linings of the trousers  and were stitched into the clothing, the parcel was sent by a textile company in Hangu and was Doha bound.

An F.I.R was registered against M.T.F trading company which was responsible for sending the cargo.

Further investigations into the matter have been initiated by authorities.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Shawwal moon likely to be sighted on June 4: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan

Punjab govt decides to provide medicines for life-threatening diseases in jails

Pakistan

Khaqan fails to appear in front of NAB, officials claim delaying tactics

Pakistan

Sindh Rangers review security plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA)


ARY NEWS URDU