DRUZHBA -V: Joint Pakistani-Russian military exercise kicks off

ISLAMABAD: The joint Pakistani-Russian military exercise, codenamed Druzhba (Friendship) V, kicked off on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the opening ceremony of the drill was held in Tarbela today. Pakistan-Russian Federation Special Forces are participating in the two-week-long counterterrorism exercise, it said.

The military’s media wing said national anthems of both countries were played at the start of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Danila Ganich. Senior officials from both the armies were also present on the occasion.

On November 5, a contingent of Russian troops had arrived in Pakistan to participate in the military exercise. The ISPR said the exercise is aimed at sharing both armies’ experiences in the counterterrorism domain. Sky diving and hostage rescue operations will be the highlights of the exercise.

