Viral video of colourful butterfly camouflaged as dry leaf mesmerizing netizens

“Nature is amazing,” social media users said after watching an amazing video of a butterfly that appeared to look like a dry leaf at first glance. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted the video that has gone viral with over one lakh views so far.

As seen in the clip, a dry leaf was spotted on the ground but after a person tapped on it lightly, and pulled it, it turned into a beautiful black butterfly and flew away.

Natural camouflage – a survival mechanism pic.twitter.com/IY2suGfkuN — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) June 8, 2021

“Natural camouflage – a survival mechanism,” Shaw’s caption said.

The video went viral for all the right reasons. Till now, it garnered 1,21,600 views with 513 retweets and 3052 likes.

Netizens were quite mesmerized and intrigued by it. “Nature is amazing,” one user said. Many others praised nature in the comments section. Some even talked about how they have seen this kind of butterfly before.

