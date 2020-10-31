Dry weather prevails in most parts of country, cold in North

KARACHI: Most of the country experiencing dry weather and temperatures going down as winter knocking the door in Pakistan.

Cold weather will likely to prevail in northern parts of the country on Saturday (today), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report.

Dry weather with cool night and hazy morning is likely to prevail in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

According to the weather report, Karachi would have cool night and sunny day, while the maximum temperature will remain between 34–36 ºCelsius and minimum at 17.5 Celsius.

The wind direction will be Northerly/Northeasterly becoming Westerly/Northwesterly in the port city.

Most parts of Balochistan experiencing dry weather, and the mercury goes down in mountainous region of the province.

Minimum temperature today recorded at Leh with minus-05 temperature, while minus-2 at Kalat and Skardu and minus one Celsius at Kalam, according to the weather report.

