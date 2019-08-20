DSP killed in encounter with dacoits in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was killed in an encounter with dacoits in ‘katcha’ area of Shikarpur on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a police party headed by DSP Rao Shafiullah, on a tip-off, reached in Garhi Taigho area of Shikarpur to recover five kidnapped artists, inclining Sindhi folk singer Nabi Bux Chandio, better known by his alias, Jigar Jalal.

On seeing the police party heading towards their hideouts, the dacoits started firing on policemen who also returned fire. In exchange of fire, DSP Rao Shafiullah was killed while two dacoits were also reportedly injured.

After the incident, heavy contingents of police have reached in the area and launched a large-scale operation against the dacoits.

Read More: Two policemen including SHO martyred in encounter with dacoits in Shikarpur

Earlier on June 2, two policemen including a Station Head Officer (SHO) had been martyred and three sustained bullet wounds in an encounter against dacoits in Shah Belo area, Shikarpur.

According to details, the encounter had taken place in the limits of Lakhi Ghulam Shah Police Station, Shah Belo area, resulting in martyrdom of Station House Officer Ghulam Murtaza Mirani and Assistant Sub Inspector Zulfikar Panhwar.

