DSP’s son booked over assaulting cops in Karachi  

KARACHI: Police on Thursday arrested a son of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) after he resorted to violence against cops in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the accused who pretended himself as a DSP entered the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station and assaulted the cops posted there.

The accused along with his five other accomplices was arrested and a case was registered against them for torturing on-duty police officials.

He is identified as Zia Hasan, son of DSP Ahmed Hasan from the Special Security Unit (SSU). He was posted on a protocol duty of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Sukkur when the incident occurred.

Police have also taken a vehicle used by the accused to pose himself as a DSP into custody.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents pertaining to cops suffering torture at the hands of influential people have occurred time and again in the country.

In one such incident in August 2018, an MPA was blamed for torturing cops when they tried to stop him from celebratory fire.

It was alleged that the MPA indulged in celebratory gunfire and aerial firing at his guest house and when the policemen, who were patrolling the area, attempted to stop them, the accused along with his men held the policemen hostage and beat them up.

The lawyer of the MPA, however, claimed the firing incident took place somewhere else, but police implicated and arrested his client along with his men. The SP concerned of the area got registered a fake case against Mr. Abbas and his supporters due to his personal grudge, he alleged.

