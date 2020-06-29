MPA Dua Bhutto’s sister films TikTok video inside Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: A provincial lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dua Bhutto, has tendered apology over her sister’s TikTok filmed inside the Sindh Assembly which went viral on social media platforms, ARY News reported on Monday.

The TikTok video of PTI Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dua Bhutto’s sister went viral on social media which forced the legislator to tender an apology on behalf of her sibling’s act to film a video with an Indian song in the background.

Iqra Bhutto’s TikTok video irked many netizens and lawmakers, whereas, a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Farooqui criticised by saying that it was an irresponsible behaviour of Ms Bhutto for bringing her sister and turning Sindh Assembly’s hall into a film studio.

Highly irresponsible behaviour of #Pti mpa #Duabhutto 4 bringing her sister & turning #sindhassembly hall into a film studio for @tiktok_us videos! Violating all sop’s! Only 25% members allowed to attend in this medical emergency & this is what they do! pic.twitter.com/ECopSZQKFU — Sharmila faruqi (@sharmilafaruqi) June 29, 2020

Ms Farooqui said that the MPA’s sibling violated the regulations of the Sindh Assembly as only 25 per cent lawmakers were allowed to attend the session due to pandemic.

In a video message, Dua Bhutto admitted that her sister, Iqra Bhutto, had captured the video while sitting in the assembly’s lobby but not inside the main hall. She added that, however, her sister should not film a video while sitting on a seat in the Sindh Assembly.

میں معذرت خواہ ہوں کہ انجانےمیں میری بہن نےسندھ اسمبلی کی لابی میں موجودکرسی پربیٹھ کر ویڈیوبنالی جبکہ میں اجلاس میں شریک تھی جوکہ غلطی بتانےپراس نےفوری ڈیلیٹ بھی کردی تھی لیکن اس غیردانستہ غلطی پرکسی کی دل آزاری ہوئی ہےتو نہ صرف میں اپنی بہن بلکہ اپنی جانب سے بھی معذرت کرتی ہوں pic.twitter.com/Th1UHpnjTf — Dua~Bhutto (@DuaBhuttoPTI) June 29, 2020

On behalf of Iqra Bhutto, the PTI provincial lawmaker tendered an apology in public. The PTI legislator said that she was fully unaware of Iqra’s video on TikTok as she was attending the assembly’s session. It was an unintentional mistake of her sister to capture a video which was later deleted by Iqra after realising its mistake, said Dua.

