KARACHI: Dua Mangi has identified the kidnappers, who abducted her on November 30, last year, outside a restaurant in Defense House Authority, ARY News reported on Monday.

The hearing of the case was in the court of the Judicial Magistrate South, Karachi. At the outset of the hearing Miss Mangi identified the kidnappers who were presented before her in the court.

They were identified as Zohaib Qureshi and Muzaffar. Dua Mangi in her statement before the court said Zohaib and Muzaffar along with their accomplices had kidnapped her outside a restaurant in DHA Karachi.

Mangi had safely returned home one week later after her abduction in November, last year.

On March 18, the police had arrested two suspects from different areas in the country in Dua Mangi and Bisma kidnapping cases.

Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon had said that a five-member kidnappers’ gang led by an ousted police officer was behind the abduction of Dua Mangi and Bisma.

Taking action on the intelligence reports, the police conducted raids in different areas of the country and arrested the two suspects, he had added

The arrested suspects were identified as Waseem and Muzaffar. He had maintained that a five-member kidnappers’ gang had kidnapped Bisma and Dua Mangi, adding that an ousted police officer, Agha Manzoor, was their gang leader. Memon had said that the gang took the kidnapping idea from movies.

Comments

comments