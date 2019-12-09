KARACHI: Police on Monday took two suspects into custody in the kidnapping case of 20-year-old law student Dua Mangi, ARY News reported.

Sources relayed an investigation team arrested the two men during raids in different parts of the metropolis.

The suspects have been whisked to an unidentified location for interrogation, they added.

A week after she was kidnapped in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Dua Mangi had reached home Friday night.

Her father Dr Nisar Mangi in a Facebook post had said: “By the grace of God and blessing of the loving people of Sindh, people of Pakistan and friends from all over the world, my daughter Dua Mangi reached home safely.”

Her family members, however, declined to disclose details about how she got back home and rejected rumours of ransom.

In a statement earlier on Dec 8, the police said Dua will be quizzed about the place where her captors detained her and whether or not ransom was paid by her family to secure her safe release.

They said the police along with other law enforcement agencies have been tracing the kidnappers with the help of latest technology as they seemed to be part of a sophisticated gang and have been acting sneakily to evade being arrested.

The police officials said Dua Mangi’s family didn’t keep them abreast of information in a timely manner.

Dua Mangi was kidnapped from near a restaurant in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Nov 30.

The Kidnappers had also shot and injured her friend Haris Fatah when he put up resistance in the jurisdiction of Darakshan police station.

