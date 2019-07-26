Federal cabinet allows dual-national Pakistanis to contest elections

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has allowed Pakistanis holding dual nationality to take part in elections.

The cabinet, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, also formed a committee to initiate the process of required legal amendments to this effect.

The meeting decided that providing overseas Pakistanis an opportunity to participate in the political process is in the interest of the country.

Under Article 63 (1)(c) of the Constitution, a person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of the parliament, if he acquires/or has the citizenship of a foreign country.

During the session, the prime minister also directed to remove hurdles in granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan told the media.

The federal cabinet also paid tribute to Prime Minister Khan for his successful visit to the United States.

Awan said the cabinet also approved addition grant for Pakistan National Shipping Corporation. Moreover, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and Frequency Allocation Board will be brought under the federal cabinet.

