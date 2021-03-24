Dubai deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan passes away

The brother of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, has passed away.

The Dubai ruler, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, shared the news on his Twitter page with a caption in Arabic reading.

It read, “We belong to God and to Him we shall return … May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion”.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون … رحمك الله يا أخي وسندي ورفيق دربي.. وأحسن مثواك .. وضعت رحالك عند رب كريم رحيم عظيم .. pic.twitter.com/xAw3rXIwoj — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 24, 2021

ARY family extended condolence over the sad demise of the Dubai deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum had been holding the finance ministry portfolio since the very first UAE Cabinet was formed on December 9, 1971 and played an indispensable role in developing financial policies and government ‎spending, Khaleej Times reported.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid had received three certificates from ‎the Royal British College in 2006, making him the first personality to attain such a distinction. He was also granted Honorary fellowship for Internal Medicine from the Royal ‎British College-London, -Edinburgh, and -Glasgow.

