Dubai Economy clarifies full ownership procedures for foreign investors

Dubai Economy has issued guidelines clarifying the procedures for full ownership for foreign investors that started from the beginning of this month.

As per the guidelines published by Dubai Economy on its website, 100% foreign ownership is available for more than 1,000 commercial and industrial activities excluding economic activities with a strategic impact, which are in seven sectors only.

The status of existing business licenses, where full ownership of the activities is available, and that include an Emirati partner, remains unchanged as per the Memorandum of Association (MOA) and the partners’ decision. Dubai Economy clarified that a reduction of the percentage share of the Emirati partner from 51% or his /her withdrawal from the partnership is possible according to the legal procedures followed.

Full ownership does not bring any change to current procedures or requirements for licensing, except that it’s no longer mandatory to have an Emirati partner or specify a fixed quota ratio for him/her. The guidelines also state that no additional fees, guarantees or capital required for full foreign ownership.

Dubai Economy also explained that though it’s not possible to convert the legal form of a company from LLC (Limited Liability Company) to a Sole Proprietorship under a foreign name as per the existing law, the license can be transferred to a one-person company with limited liability. Full ownership does not apply to commercial agencies, as they are regulated by the Commercial Agencies Law. Branches of foreign companies do not require an Emirati agent.

To obtain a licence or amend the Memorandum of Association, investors can log in to ‘Invest in Dubai,’ the unified digital platform which offers the most competitive means to launching a business in Dubai. The platform provides a unique experience, enabling customers to complete licensing procedures fast and smooth and launch their business within a few minutes and without having to visit any service centre.

The platform can be used for initial approvals, trade name reservation, and issuance of instant licences, Dubai SME licences, Intelaq licences, and DED Trader licences in addition to licence renewal. People interested in starting a business can visit invest.dubai.ae

The full list of activities open for 100% foreign ownership can be viewed here

