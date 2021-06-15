Dubai Municipality wins first place in ‘Institutional Innovation Category’

Dubai Municipality’s Knowledge and Innovation Department has won first place at the 2021 International Best Practice Competition in the ‘Institutional Innovation Category’.

The Department won with a seven-star rating, the highest rating in the Award.

The achievement was made during the Municipality’s participation in the 2021 Business Excellence Conference in New Zealand, where it presented its experiences in innovation and knowledge management and its efforts to achieve the objectives of the national innovation strategies and its innovation and knowledge strategy.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Under the guidance and vision of the leadership, Dubai Municipality continues to seek to achieve the highest levels of excellence in performance and adoption of best practices that encourage innovation and are in line with Dubai’s digital transformation. Our aim is to provide the best quality services to the community and to make Dubai the best city in the world to live and work in.

“We are honoured to have won first place in the Institutional Innovation Category of this prestigious Award with a seven-star rating. This achievement indicates that we are on the right track towards achieving our mission, which seeks to ensure the happiness and comfort of the community. It also encourages us to work harder to maintain this position,” Al Hajri added.

The International Best Practice Competition aims to honor institutions with pioneering achievements and contributions that encourage a culture of innovation in all aspects of operations.

The evaluation criteria covered leadership and strategic planning, training and employment of innovation and continuous development, tools and methods for innovation processes, and managing ideas and best practices, facilities and resources.

It also took into consideration efforts to spread a culture of innovation among employees, relationships with partners by building effective internal and external communication networks, and also measured innovation performance.

Dubai Municipality achieved excellent results in the Award’s various criteria, winning the praise of all members of the jury.

The Municipality’s commitment to strengthening its innovation and knowledge system, knowledge exchange activities and spreading the culture of innovation in projects and services was evident. It also achieved the best results in measuring the impact of innovation management practices.

