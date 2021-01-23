Dubai announces new COVID-19 rules for restaurants, gyms, weddings

Authorities in Dubai on Friday announced a series of new restrictions pertaining to restaurants, gyms, weddings and social events in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management issued new rules. The fresh directives will ensure more social distancing at private gatherings, weddings, eateries, gyms and hospitals across the emirate.

Here is a list of all the new rules:

According to new rules, the distance between tables at restaurants and cafes has been increased from 2 metres to 3 metres.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management mandates new decision to increase the separation distance between tables at restaurants&cafes from 2 metres to 3 metres, reduce the number of people allowed to sit at one table from 10 to 7 at restaurants&to 4 at cafes. pic.twitter.com/qgISFHWQ6s — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 22, 2021

Also, the number of people allowed to sit at one table has been reduced from 10 to 7 at restaurants and to 4 at cafes.

Fitness centres and gyms in Dubai will need to increase the physical distancing between the sports equipment and trainees from 2 to 3 metres.

Meanwhile, Dubai Tourism has suspended all the entertainment permits issued in the emirate.

The new decision takes effect on Wednesday 27 January 2021.

