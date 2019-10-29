Dubai ruler launches first-of-its-kind future labs

Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated four laboratories, that will forecast the future of aviation, energy, blockchain and entrepreneurship.

“Today, we have launched four innovative labs that will focus on predicating the future of aviation, energy, blockchain and entrepreneurship. Our end goal is to make these labs a hub for launching future-oriented innovations that will eventually upgrade our business and service sectors,” the UAE PM said.

He added that these labs will support the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 and will lay the foundations for building a global centre to test future innovations of the country.

The labs, which will be overseen by Dubai Future Foundation, will focus on aviation, energy, blockchain and entrepreneurship.

Aviation Future Lab

The lab has teams of five of the world’s largest aviation companies including Emirates, Airbus, GE, Thales and Collins Aerospace, and aims to support scientific research and engineering projects and will highlight future ideas and innovations in the aviation sector.

The lab will launch a range of challenges to develop solutions in partnership with the public and private sectors, such as a challenge for reducing carbon emissions generated by the aviation sector by 87 per cent to reach 15 grams of CO2 per kilometer per passenger by 2030.

Blockchain Future Lab

In collaboration with IBM, this lab, which is the first of its kind in the world, will bring together government entities and blockchain technology providers to facilitate the use of this technology in developing products and services through creating a testing environment in partnership with entrepreneurs and specialized companies in AREA 2071. It aims to support the global innovation system, accelerate practical achievement and adopt smart and future technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, IoT, machine learning and others.

A diverse team of IBM experts will work with customers to develop new ideas, then test and develop them quickly, building on the company’s global expertise, assets, diverse partnerships and extensive network.

Energy Future Lab

In collaboration with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), this lab will work to develop future research and insights into the energy sector. This lab will represent DEWA’s digital arm and will support DEWA’s efforts to bring about a comprehensive change in the government work system by enhancing cooperation with government and private entities and adopting new models for future governments based on four main pillars: Developing auto-control systems for renewable energy and its storage, expanding the use of artificial intelligence and providing digital services.

Entrepreneurship Future Lab

This lab features meeting and conference rooms in Area 2071 and aims to support entrepreneurs, start-ups specialized in the technology sector. It will help entrepreneurs obtain business licenses easily in collaboration with partner government entities, and will provide necessary tools and facilities to test and launch innovative projects.

