Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Dubai sets record for world’s biggest fountain

and
Palm Fountain Dubai record

DUBAI: With multicoloured lights and jets of water blasting into the night sky, the United Arab Emirate’s newest attraction set a world record on Thursday as the largest fountain ever.

Located at The Pointe in Dubai’s waterfront Palm Jumeirah area, the glitzy Palm Fountain was unveiled in a launch that was live-streamed around the world.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

*⁣⁣⁣⁣ تعرفوا معنا على أكبر نافورة في العالم والتي تمتد على مساحة 7,327 متر مربع.⁣ ⁣ عملت “نخيل” على تشيد النافورة العملاقة والتي تدعى “نافورة النخلة” في “النخلة جميرا” في إمارة #دبي.⁣ ⁣ كما تتميز النافورة بوجود 3 آلاف مصباح ومضخات عملاقة تقذف الماء إلى ارتفاع 105 أمتار مضيئة بأنوارها سماء المدينة.⁣ ⁣ هل ستقومون بزيارة نافورة النخلة؟⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Discover the world’s largest fountain measuring at a whopping 7,327 m² by @nakheelofficial (UAE).⁣ ⁣ The record-breaking fountain named “The Palm Fountain” was designed with different color and brightness controls. ⁣ ⁣ Located at @thepointepalm at Palm Jumeirah, #ThePalmFountain show creates harmony while dancing to songs from all around the world.⁣ ⁣ The fountain is capable of blasting water up to 105 meters high! with 3,000 LED lights, the dancing fountain lights up the skies.⁣ ⁣ Will you visit the Palm Fountain?⁣ ⁣ _______________________⁣ ⁣ #GUINNESSWORLDRECORDS #GWR #OFFICIALLYAMAZING #fountain #water #travel #photography #city #art #waterfountain #mall #Dubai #UAE⁣ #غينيس_للأرقام_القياسية #أرقام_قياسية

A post shared by Guinness World Records Arabia (@gwrarabia) on

The fountain spans over 14,000 square feet (1,300 square meters) of sea water, according to Gail Sangster, asset director at Nakheel Malls, the developers behind the fountain. She said it features 128 super shooters reaching up to 105 metres (344 feet) in height.

The Palm Fountain was crowned the Guinness World Record holder for the world’s largest fountain, stealing the title from the Banpo Moonlight Rainbow Fountain in South Korea.

Adorned with over 3,000 LED lights, Dubai’s only multicoloured fountain, designed with colour and brightness controls, will be open to the public all year round.

It will show three-minute dancing water displays set to music, running every 30 minutes.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Dubai announces new coronavirus economic support worth over $400 million

Health

Dubai leading fight against Covid-19 through latest technologies

Lifestyle

Porsches, popcorn and social distancing at Dubai drive-in cinema

Pakistan

286 more stranded Pakistanis fly home from Dubai


ARY NEWS URDU