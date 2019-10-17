Web Analytics
Duchess Kate Middleton speaking in Urdu wins Pakistani hearts

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton visited SOS Village in Lahore on Thursday where she wished happy birthday to the young children in Urdu. 

Kate Middleton delivered her first speech during the royal visit to Pakistan at the charity and her speaking Urdu was not only endearing but won hearts.

She said it’s inspiring to see the NGO transforming the lives of so many young children.

According to Daily Mail Royal Correspondent Rebecca English, the Duchess said a few words in Urdu as well.

Kate was accompanied by her husband Prince William. The royal couple joined in singing happy birthday to three kids and celebrated their birthday with a cake-cutting celebration.

The Duchess also sat down with the children and read them from a story.

On their visit to Lahore, the couple visited National Coaching Center (NCA) to play cricket and then headed to the iconic Badshahi Mosque.

