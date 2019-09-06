Dumper overturns on rickshaw in Zafarwal, leave eight people dead

NAROWAL: A dumper overturned on a rickshaw carrying school children at Zafarwal road on Friday morning, killing at least eight people, ARY News reported.

A dumper while transporting stones overturned on a rickshaw when the driver overtaking the tri-wheeler at Zafarwal Shakargarh road, leaving eight people dead including seven school children and the rickshaw driver, rescue sources said.

Five children were seriously injured in the mishap, according to the sources.

The ill-fated rickshaw was carrying 13 children to school in the morning.

The deceased in the accident were identified as Kinza 17, Nisha 14, Yaseen 9, Ahmed Mudassar 6, Amin, Farhan 6, Ahmed Shaukat 5 and rickshaw driver Muhaddis Javed.

Injured children Sawera 14, Aleeza 13, Akash 13, Javeria 14 and Abdul Hannan 7, said to be in a precarious condition and being provided medical aid at Rural Health Centre Zafarwal.

Dumper driver fled from the scene after the incident.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the deadly incident called report from the officials and ordered legal action against the people responsible for the negligence.

Chief Minister Buzdar has also expressed sorrow over the incident and extended his sympathies and condolence to the families of the deceased.

He has also issued orders for best medical attendance of the children injured in the incident.

