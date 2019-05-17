Dust storm enters Karachi, visibility affected

KARACHI: Dust storm takes over Karachi, visibility affected with strong gusty winds blowing in different regions of the city, reported ARY News.

A dust storm entered the metropolis today evening reducing visibility at the Jinnah International Airport to 1km.

In normal circumstances the visibility at the aviation site is reported to be till 6km.

Flight operations from Jinnah terminal have not yet been affected, told officials of the Civil Aviations Authority (CAA).

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) revealed that low pressure wind formation in Balochistan’s coastal district of Lasbela has made it’s way to Karachi.

Winds blowing with a ferocity of 27kmph with sightings of thunder and lightning are being reported from different areas of the megacity.

