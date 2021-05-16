Dusty winds blowing in Karachi under cyclonic weather conditions

KARACHI: The weather is changing in Karachi and other coastal districts of Sindh under the influence of Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The cyclone’s name ‘Tauktae’ pronounced as TauTe, given by Myanmar. It is a Burmese language word, meaning a lizard.

Dusty winds blowing in the port city and the adjoining areas as the Met Office forecast severe hot and humid weather in the city.

“Presently the winds blowing at 28 KM wind speed that could enhance upto 48 kilometers per hour today,” according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

PMD Heat Wave Center earlier predicted a hot to very hot weather during next two days. The day time maximum temperature may rise to 40-42 ºCelsius and winds likely to blow from northeast/east especially on 16-17 May (today and tomorrow).

Tropical Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ has intensified into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ in the Arabian Sea. The storm is expected to make landfall near Dwarka in Indian state of Gujarat near Porbandar around afternoon as a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm on Tuesday (May 18), according to a weather report.

Based on the existing meteorological conditions, dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate to heavy falls with gusty winds of 60-80 Kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Sanghar districts during 17-20 May.

Dust/thunderstorm-rains with isolated moderate or heavy falls and gusty winds of 40-60 Kmph are also likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Shaeed Banzirabad, during 18-20 May 2021.

Sea Conditions will be rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea during 16-20 May 2021.

