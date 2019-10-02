E-commerce policy to boost business in Pakistan: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said E-commerce is an important government step under premier Imran Khan’s vision to ensure ease of doing business and encouraging young people and small businesses.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, she said E-commerce policy will harmonize Pakistan’s economy with contemporary modern needs and boost business activity in the country.

Awan said digitizing financial matters will ensure the protection of investment and consumer rights. To avoid double taxation simple single tax return form will be introduced and the logistic sector will be transferred to E-commerce to make it efficient and effective, the special assistant added.

دوہرے ٹیکس سے بچنے کے لیے آسان سنگل ٹیکس ریٹرن فارم متعارف کرایا جائے گااور لاجسٹک کے شعبے کو موثر اور تیز رفتار بنانے کے لیے ای کامرس پر منتقل کیا جائے گا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 2, 2019

A day earlier, Awan, while briefing media about the federal cabinet meeting, said the cabinet has approved the e-commerce policy and considered the rising trend of E-shopping, and expanding the reach of smartphones in the country.

She said under the policy, companies doing business worth one million rupees in a year will have to be registered with Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP). The State Bank will provide guidelines to traders on digital onboarding.

