E-court system kicks off in Quetta

QUETTA: The e-court system finally kicked off in the provincial capital of Balochistan on Monday.

On the day of launch, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa heard five petitions and cases through the video link. The hearing of cases through e-court system will continue till July 18.

CJP Khosa said it was a historic day for the people of Quetta and Balochistan.

He shared that he wanted to launch the e-court system from Quetta, but owing to some technical reasons, it was started from the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry.

The launch of the electronic system is first of its kind in the judicial history of Pakistan that courts are connected through application of the latest video-link connectivity.

The system will benefit the lawyers as well as litigants and make the judicial system more responsive to the needs of the people approaching courts for redressal of their grievances.

Initially, the e-court facility was started at the Principal Seat, Islamabad and the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Karachi.

