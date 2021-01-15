Web Analytics
Fawad hopes Pakistani gamers will make it to top teams

e-sports fawad chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted on Friday that e-sports will be a new sensation in Pakistan and the region.

He revealed an exciting framework to regulate e-sports is in the offing.

Fawad Chaudhry hoped, “kids out there are all set to make to top teams…wishing you all the best guys.”

On January 13, the minister had announced that the Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Science Foundation have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accord e-sports a regular sports status.

Also Read: E-games can help children improve early reading skills: expert

“Get ready if you are interested in video games and new opportunities await you,” he tweeted.

