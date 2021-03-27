Lights of PM House will be turned off to mark Earth Hour today

ISLAMABAD: With an aim to increase awareness of environmental challenges and the growing impact of climate change, the lights of the Prime Minister’s (PM) House will be turned off today (Saturday), to mark the annual Earth Hour event.

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all non-essential lights of the PM House will be turned off from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, descending the planet in darkness.

In his message, the premier said that improving the environmental conditions is the top priority of the governmnet.

The Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) launched the initiative in 2007, calling for action to ward off the impact of climate change, protect a healthy green environment and conserve energy.

Earth Hour is celebrated every year across the world during which unnecessary lights and electric appliances are turned off for one hour between 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

The event is aimed at increasing awareness about how excessive and unneeded electricity usage drives the demand for more electricity, the production of which contributes significantly to environmental pollution.

Greenhouse gases emitted by the powerhouses accumulate in our atmosphere and disturb the natural weather patterns, resulting in the abnormal severity of weathers with each passing year.

