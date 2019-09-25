Earthquake casualties increase: 30 dead, over 450 injured in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: The strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as the death toll increased to 30 while more than 450 reported being injured so far.

The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

The reports from AJK’s Mirpur stated that deep cracks emerged on roads near Jatlan Canal situated in Upper Jhelum and several cars were overturned into it.

In another incident, a building in AJK’s Mirpur collapsed and various citizens received severe wounds which are being shifted to a nearby hospital.

‘Relief activities underway’

The AJK information minister told media that the concerned authorities have taken immediate measures for providing relief to the affected people besides analysing the damages and casualty rate following the strong earthquake.

“We don’t want to create the environment of fear right now,” Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas said.

“A group of rescue teams has been dispatched from AJK to initiate large-scale relief activities in Mirpur, whereas, Pakistan Army personnel have also commenced relief activities in the affected areas. Emergency has been imposed in all hospitals by the higher authorities.”

Affected areas

A strong earthquake jolted the federal capital Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and its suburban parts on Tuesday evening.

Tremors were felt in various cities for 10 seconds including Pasrur, Jhelum, Kot Momin, Murree, Kala Bagh, Sangla Hills.

Comments

comments