Earthquake jolts AJK, Narowal, Zafarwal and adjoining areas

MIRPUR: An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Narowal, Zafarwal and other suburban parts on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the Met officials, the depth of the quake was 10 kilometres inside the land that jolted various part of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. No casualty or damage reported from the affected areas so far.

Earlier in January, tremors had jolted Swat and its adjoining areas. The intensity of the earthquake had been recorded as 4.2 at the Richter magnitude scale. However, no casualty or damage was reported.

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit on December 30.

The tremors were felt in Mingora, Swat, Jhelum, Khewra, Pind Dadan Khan, Gilgit and other parts of the country, sending people out of their houses and on the streets.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the magnitude of the quake was recorded as 5.6 on the Richter scale. The epicentre of the quake, with a depth of42 kilometres, was 260 kilometres north-east of Mingora. No human or property loss was reported in the quake-hit areas, according to the initial reports.

Comments

comments