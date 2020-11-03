4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Quetta, adjoining areas

QUETTA: A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Quetta and adjoining areas on Tuesday morning. No loss of life or property was reported.

According to Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of the quake was recorded 35 kilometres while the epicentre 90 kilometres in the west of the Balochistan capital.

The earthquake comes a day after tremors were felt in Karachi on Monday morning. The moderate intensity quake of 3.6 magnitude at Richter Scale jolted the port city at 6:17 am, according to the seismic monitoring centre.

The epicentre of the quake was at 100 kilometres distance in Southeast of Karachi at the depth of 10 kilometres, the seismic monitoring centre said.

A moderate intensity earthquake in October jolted Mingora and adjoining areas in Swat district. The intensity of tremors was recorded on 4.7 magnitude at Richter scale. The earthquake tremors were felt across Mingora town and adjoining areas at 6:14 AM.

