Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolts Swat, adjoining areas

SWAT: Tremors were felt in Swat and its adjoining areas on Sunday, leaving people terrified in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ARY News reported.

As per details, people rushed out of their homes in fear as the quake hit the area.

The intensity of the earthquake was recorded as 4.2 at the Richter magnitude scale. However, no casualty or damage was reported.

Earlier on December 30, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit on Monday night.

The tremors were felt in Mingora, Swat, Jhelum, Khewra, Pind Dadan Khan, Gilgit and other parts of the country, sending people out of their houses and on the streets.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) the magnitude of the quake was recorded as 5.6 on the Richter scale. The epicentre of the quake, with a depth of42 kilometers, was 260 kilometers north-east of Mingora.

No human or property loss was reported in the quake-hit areas, according to the initial reports.

