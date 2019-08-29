Govt making efforts to ensure ease of doing business: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh says Pakistan provides lucrative opportunities to the foreign investors for investment owing to its conducive business ambiance.

Addressing a ceremony on Thursday, he said the incumbent government is making strenuous efforts to ensure ease of doing business in the country. He said despite financial constraints, the government is fully focused on promoting the country’s export through motivating the local businesses.

He said we are also striving to establish economic zones in order to increase investment. He said China is a major economic partner of Pakistan. He said economic development is inevitable for the creation of employment opportunities in the country and the government is fully committed to this end.

He said the promotion of communications and contacts is also of vital importance for the progress and prosperity of the region.

Adviser to PM on Finance and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh along with his team called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss economic roadmap on August 24, ARY News reported

The current economic situation of the country, roadmap to boost the economy, economic reforms, investment and other economy-related issues came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

The economic team also apprised the prime minister about the steps which they had taken to boost business activities, restoration of investors’ confidence and ease of doing business in the country.

