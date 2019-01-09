Ease of Doing Business offices to be set up for facilitating investors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on improving Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the country at his office.

The meeting decided to set up dedicated EoDB offices at federal and provincial level to remove bottlenecks and facilitate investors in the smooth business operations.

According to a statement released from his office, the prime minister emphasized upon the need for greater focus towards addressing EoDB issues related to Sindh.

Briefing the meeting about various positive developments with regards to investment facilitation, Chairman BOI Haroon Sharif informed that MoU on industrial cooperation has been signed with China last month.

MoU with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is expected to be signed this month whereas MoU with UAE is expected in February 2019, reads the statement.

Haroon Sharif briefed the prime minister about the progress on various indicators related to Ease EoDB. He said that efforts were underway to introduce e-payments of social security contributions in Sindh and Punjab.

Chairman BOI said that a new system of VAT refunds would be in place by 31st March which would significantly reduce time in obtaining VAT refund. He informed that efforts were also being made to improve risk-management system to reduce number of physical audits.

About the ease of starting business, the Prime Minister was informed that integration of SECP with provincial portals and EOBI has been completed in Punjab however, efforts were being made to expedite launch of portal in Sindh.

Haroon Sharif also briefed the meeting about steps being taken to facilitate trading across borders and reducing clearance time in imports and exports. He also identified various issues mostly related to Sindh province in integration of SECP and EOBI with provincial portal, end to end automation of construction permits and availability of complete electronic database of property registry.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor to PM Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Chairman BOI Haroon Sharif, SAPM Mr. Iftikhar Durrani and senior government officials.

Comments

comments