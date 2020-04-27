Two children aged one and three stabbed to death in east London

Two children aged one and three have been stabbed to death in a knife attack in east London.

A one-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy were stabbed at a property in Ilford on Sunday.

Police were called at about 5.30pm to reports of a man and two children injured at a home in Aldborough Road North.

A three-year-old boy was taken to a major trauma centre but also died, while a 40-year-old man was taken to hospital but his condition remains unknown. Officers confirmed all three people suffered knife injuries.

Retired builder Thomas Dodds, 78, who lives close by, told of his horror as the incident unfolded in the borough of Redbridge.

‘I could tell something awful had happened from the high pitched screaming. It sickens my heart, how could somebody do such a thing to a baby and a three-year-old child? They have no heart.

‘There was lots of screaming and panicking and then it just stopped. A couple of years ago something similar happened up the street where a bloke stabbed his wife to death and hid in the shed.

‘I was at home last night and I didn’t realise what happened until three police cars turned up. Next thing, three big ambulances and three more small ones arrived.’

Scotland Yard detectives are now conducting a murder investigation, but said all three people knew each other and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident on Aldborough Road North.

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal said last night: ‘Earlier today there was an incident in Ilford. Two young children have passed away and an investigation is ongoing.

Comments

comments