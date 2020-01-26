Easy tips for enabling WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android

WhatsApp Dark Mode can now be used by all Android users as it is not available to everyone but a beta version of the app with a trusted source will make them allow to use it.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is promising a new Dark Mode for its users but it is still unavailable to everyone. However, the users will get access to the newer mode after following the tips given below:

Download the WhatsApp beta APK [APK Mirror] on your phone. Open your phone’s Files app and then tap the downloaded APK file and later tap ‘Continue’ on the warning. Tap Install and let it do its thing. Once the installation has completed, open WhatsApp and tap the triple-dot icon in the top-right. Then tap Settings. Tap Chats and you’ll see an option for Theme. Tap it. Now you can pick whether you want light or dark mode. Select Dark and then confirm the setting. Enjoy new dark mode!

