ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved a technical supplementary grant for the advance purchases of COVID-19 vaccines, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired a session of ECC today to discuss a six-point agenda including the allocation of funds for purchases of COVID-19 vaccines sought by the health ministry.

The ECC members deliberated upon the six-month extension of payment of interest on loans acquired from G20 countries and the matter related to gas supply to Engro Fertilizers. The committee’s members approved gas supplies to Enro Fertilizers.

Moreover, the committee granted permission to Punjab province for importing 340,000 tonnes wheat through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP).

Sources told ARY News that the committee allocated funds for the payment of salaries of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) workers; a technical supplementary grant worth Rs500 million for education ministry; approval of Rs683.3 million budget for National Information Technology Board (NITB); a technical supplementary grant worth $150 million for the purchases of COVID-19 vaccines.

The federal cabinet will give the final approval to the decisions of the ECC.

