ECC approves Rs100 million for NDMA to fight locust invasion

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday approved various supplementary grants, including Rs7.84 billion for the purchase of different types of personal protection equipment (PPEs) to fight the spread of coronavirus in the country, ARY News reported.

The ECC meeting, chaired by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Hafeez Shaikh, approved technical supplementary grants for NDMA, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and Pakistan Rangers.

The ECC meeting approved Rs100 million grant for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to combat the outbreak of locusts in Punjab

Meanwhile, the committee also approved a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs1,300 million for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission

In addition, a TSG of Rs235 million for Pakistan Rangers also approved by ECC meeting.

In the last meeting, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved 12 supplementary grants to different government departments.

Read: ECC okays disbursement criteria for Rs 200bn Islami Sukuk

The supplementary grants were approved in the ECC session chaired by the finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. The committee reviewed the recommendation to import 15 million barrel oil on different prices for the next one to two years.

A committee was formed under the supervision of petroleum adviser Nadeem Babar to finalise summary for the estimation of oil prices. The summary stated to make payments of oil imports into 12 instalments. It also stated that the imported oil rates would be different stock prices as compared to Brent oil.

The committee also decided to the final rationalisation of the labour-power of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM). The finance adviser directed to finalise preparations for the payment of dues, golden shake hand to the PSM employees.

Comments

comments