ECC approves payment of June salary to Pakistan Steel employees

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved salaries of Pakistan Steel Mills employees for the month of June 2019, ARY News reported.

The ECC session chaired by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh approved a summary submitted by the Ministry of Industries and Production seeking release of salary of the PSM employees for the month of June 2019 i.e. Rs 355 million.

The ECC meeting also approved supplementary grant of Rs 128 million for payment of salaries for the month of February- May 2019 to the employees of Pakistan Machine Tool Factory (PMTF).

The ECC session also considered payment of electricity charges by government of Sindh as Thar subsidy for the domestic consumers of Taluka IsIamkot in Thar region.

The cabinet committee also reviewed the situation of available stocks of wheat and flour in the country.

Approval of necessary amendments or exemptions required for Ministry of Maritime Affairs for the Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone were also part of the agenda of economic coordination committee meeting.

