ECC to lift 10-year ban on establishment of new CNG stations

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will chair a session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) today to discuss a three-point agenda, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The upcoming session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will deliberate upon lifting 10-year ban on the establishment of new CNG stations. The government will issue licences to new CNG stations only for selling re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG).

The participants of the meeting will review prices of commodities in state-owned utility stores to which the federal government had approved relief package.

Moreover, the committee will decide for the provision of gas supplies from two gas fields to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC). The ECC members will be briefed over the current situation of economy and nutrition in the upcoming session.

Earlier in September, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved an increase of Rs20 per month as meter rent for domestic consumers for both gas companies (SSGC and SNGPL).

ECC had approved the increase in the natural gas sale price for commercial consumers excluding domestic, tandoor.

It had also decided to reduce rates of gas supplies up to 50 per cent for both Saturdays and Sunday to the export sector for two consecutive weekends and possibly the third weekend to build sustainable gas pressures in SSGC’s system.

