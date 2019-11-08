ECC directs to complete privatization of NPPMC at earliest

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Friday directed to complete the process of privatization of National Power Parks Management Company (NPPMC) at earliest.

Meeting of the ECC was held in Islamabad with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair.

The meeting considered various proposals and options for complete or partial use of gas imported from Qatar till 2025 in gas power plants managed by National Power Parks Management Company. It also took into consideration the use of additional gas in other sectors of the economy, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting decided that fluctuations in quantity of gas imported from Qatar will not affect the process of privatization of the company.

NPPMC will enjoy guarantee of agreed capacity payment by 2025 under the electricity selling agreement in order to maintain the production capacity.

The meeting also decided that use of imported gas in other sectors of the economy apart from power plants will be discussed in detail in the next session.

Earlier on September 15, the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had said the government had decided to expedite the process of privatisation of some state-owned enterprises as it is considering privatising National Bank of Pakistan and State Life Insurance.

He had said the government will restructure the rest of the state-owned enterprises on a fast track basis to improve their performance.

