ECC approves additional cut in customs duties on 152 tariff lines

The Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet on Wednesday approved a summary regarding the removal of additional 2pc customs duties on 152 tariff lines under National Tariff Policy 2019-24.

The ECC, which met in Islamabad with Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair, also approved additional 200,000 metric tons wheat for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 80,000 metric tons for Azad Kashmir and 220,000 metric tons for Utility Stores Corporation.

The committee assented approval to technical supplementary grants of worth Rs30 million for the purchase of spare parts of KP Government’s helicopter and over 400 million rupees to establish additional courts in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court.

Besides, it also approved a grant of 2.268 billion rupees for the Higher Education Commission for completion of various disbursement linked Indicators.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs tabled a summary for awarding contract regarding infrastructure facilities, sewerage system and water supply system in Gulshan-e-Benazir Township Scheme (GBTS) at Port Qasim Authority, Karachi.

The ECC approved the projects in conformity with the PQA Act-1973, in principle, and directed Ministry of Maritime Affairs to settle the modalities for the award of contracts as per rules.

The summaries related to the Textile and Apparel Policy (2020-25) and National Freight and Logistics Policy (NFLP) were deferred to the next ECC for a comprehensive consultation process with key stakeholders.

Comments

comments