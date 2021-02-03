ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the provision of Rs141 million funds to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for running COVID-19 advertisement campaign, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has chaired the session of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) today. Sources told ARY News that a grant worth Rs400 million was approved for the maintenance of helicopters.

The grant for Rs5 million was approved for the maintenance of helicopter of Rangers Punjab, Rs10 million for the helicopter of Frontier Corps (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Rs25 million for FC Balochistan.

It has been decided to provide financial resources to the information ministry for running an advertisement campaign regarding coronavirus pandemic. Sources said that Rs141 million funds will be provided to the information ministry for COVID-19 ad campaign.

An extension in the lease of Pakistan Quarters of Ministry of Housing was approved by ECC. Moreover, the renewal of gas supply agreement between Sui Southern Gas Company and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL) was also approved.

The committee approved 8 mmcfd gas supply to SSGCL from Saqib-A1 gas field, sources added.

