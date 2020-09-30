ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) also approved an increase of Rs 20 per month as meter rent for domestic consumers for both gas companies (SSGC and SNGPL), ARY News reported on Thursday.

ECC, which met in Islamabad on Wednesday with Prime Minister’s Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair, approved the increase in the natural gas sale price for commercial consumers excluding domestic, tandoor

Starting from tomorrow, gas supplies would be reduced to 50 percent for both Saturdays and Sunday to the export sector for two consecutive weekends and possibly the third weekend to build sustainable gas pressures in SSGC’s system.

ECC allowed a slight increase of 32 paisa in electricity tariff for consumers of up to 200 units.

The Economic Coordination Committee has also approved over Rs19 billion to start the implementation of retrenchment plan of Pakistan Steel Mills on an immediate basis.

The meeting allowed (in principle) the conversion of National Highway Authority loans into government grants on the presentation of an operational and corporatization plan for NHA. The Minister for Planning shall oversee the preparation of this plan.

For the management and maintenance of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, ECC allowed establishing a Project Management Unit (PMU), with the creation of 126 posts and recurring budget and other costs to make PMU a self-financing body under the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

