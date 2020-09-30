ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet will discuss six-point agenda in its meeting on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The ECC meeting chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will likely to discuss the sale price of the natural gas.

According to sources, a summary of the OGRA on sale price of the natural gas will come under consideration in the meeting today.

The ECC will consider over the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) recommendations with regard to the sale price of natural gas to the gas companies.

The meeting will also consider over cut in commission charges of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) over the import of wheat and sugar, sources said.

The ECC session will also mull over converting the National Highway Authority (NHA) loans into government grants, according to sources.

A summary about Rs. 80 billion credit facility to the Power Division would likely to be discussed in the ECC meeting, sources said.

