ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) on Monday approved the relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan last week amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported

As per details, the ECC held in Islamabad with Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has approved the technical supplementary grant of Rs25 billion for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for fighting the spread of Coronavirus on an emergency basis.

The ECC has approved Rs200 billion for daily wagers, while Rs100 billion has been fixed for industries. The meeting also allocated Rs50 billion for utility stores.

Likewise, Rs70bn relief announced for petroleum products was also approved by ECC.

Moreover, Rs 110 billion will be provided for relief in electricity and gas bills, Rs 100 billion for emergency relief funds.

The technical supplementary grant approved for NDMA would be utilized to gain logistic support and the provision of different types of protection equipments against the virus-like respirators/face masks etc.

Prime Minister Imran Khan last week announced a multi-billion package involving relief for labour and underprivileged class, business community and industries and farmers amid shutdown in various parts of the country amid coronavirus pandemic.

While addressing a group of media persons along with Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, the prime minister said that they have earmarked Rs 200 billion for labour class and are also in touch with the provinces and business community to devise a strategy as to how they could facilitate the federal government in the process.

The prime minister announced a Rs 150 billion package for poor segments of the society under which each household would be given Rs 3000 for the next four months.

“We are also expanding the sphere of shelter homes and are also setting aside Rs 50 billion for utility store to provide them basic commodity items on lower prices,” Imran Khan said.

The prime minister also announced to lower the fuel prices in the country by Rs 15 per litre other than relief in payments of utility bills that could now be paid in three-month installments.

