ECC moot mulls 6 billion supplementary grant for Utility Stores

A meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) was held in Islamabad on Monday with Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh in the chair.

The meeting reviewed performance of different sectors of the national economy.

A technical supplementary grant of six billion rupees for Utility Stores Corporation was discussed in the meeting.

Other important proposals, including exemption of sales tax on cottonseed oil cake and technical supplementary grant of 7.9 billion rupees were also reviewed in the meeting.

Earlier on July 31, A delegation of the Utility Stores Corporation called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

The meeting underscored bettering and working towards improving the stores and their efficiency increased.

The Prime Minister expressed the desire to turn the corporation into a world-class organization.

Khan directed the delegation to revamp the institute on a retail basis like stores are in the developed countries.

