ECC okays Rs17bn technical supplementary grants for defence ministry

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the ECC approved Rs17 billion worth of two technical supplementary grants for the Ministry of Defence. It granted the Ministry of Commerce’s request for inclusion of radiation apparatus in annex-B-1 of the Import Policy Order, 2020.

Read More: ECC constitutes eight-member committee to decide wheat support price

On the summary moved by the Ministry of Industries and Production for ensuring supply of RLNG to fulfill the requirements of two fertiliser plants namely Agritech and Fatima Fertilizer for the Rabi season 2020-21, the Economic Coordination Committee decided that the supply of RLNG shall continue till the end of November 2020.

Read More: ECC tasks finance division to negotiate with Karkey over Rs7.6 bn loan

The three-member committee, which was constituted earlier by the Economic Coordination Committee, under the chairmanship of Minister for Industries and Production and comprising members from the Ministries of Finance and Ministry of National Food Security & Research will prepare a proposal for the further operation of these plants after the above-mentioned period and then bring it to the Economic Coordination Committee for further decision.

Comments

comments