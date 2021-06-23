ECC okays supplementary grant to cope with Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in Islamabad.

According to sources, the ECC approved a summary for release of funds for the establishment of border markets in Balochistan.

Also Read: ECC approves increase in stipend for Ehsaas Kafalat beneficiaries

It approved a technical supplementary grant to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting also green-lighted a Rs98.7 million technical supplementary grant for the Frontier Corps and a Rs25 million grant for the Pakistan Rangers.

The ECC also approved a grant of Rs39 million for salaries of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) employees.

Also Read: Cabinet gives go-ahead to import of 1m tonne wheat

During a meeting on Monday, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved the enhancement of Ehsaas Kafalat monthly stipend to the tune of Rs166 per beneficiary w.e.f. 1s January 2022. The beneficiaries would receive additional cash of Rs 166 per month due to indexation.

It approved the request of the Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division regarding the Indexation Policy for cash transfer and allowed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to adopt the institutional mechanism for periodic update of regular cash transfer benefits to Ehsaas Kafalat Beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Comments

comments