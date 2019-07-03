ECC directs petroleum division to divert business to Railways

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Wednesday directed the petroleum division to divert surplus business to Pakistan Railways (PR) that offered lowest freight charges as compared to other modes of transportation, Radio Pakistan reported.

The committee which met in Islamabad today with Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was briefed about utilization of PR services for transportation of petroleum products to upward country.

Giving presentation to ECC, Ministry of Maritime Affairs emphasized about the urgency of establishment of third terminal at Port Qasim Authority (PQA) to meet gas shortage in the country in years ahead.

In order to expedite the process of establishing of 3rd LNG terminal, the Committee approved the resolutions of the PQA’s Board by exempting the Authority from public tendering for appointment of legal consultant through negotiated tendering.

The Committee also approved the resolution of the Board to allow amendment in PQA master plan to accommodate the prospective 3rd LNG Terminal.

It may be recalled that the ECC in its decision, in February 2019, had directed Ministry of Maritime Affairs to expeditiously work on setting up of an additional LNG terminal.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research updated the Committee about wheat stock position in the country.

